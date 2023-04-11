The Minority Economic Development Council of Madisonville-Hopkins County is sponsoring a Pathway to Home ownership workshop on Saturday, April 22 for those seeking to become homeowners.
The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, 15 E. Center Street.
Sonja Dean, the program manager with MEDC, said the workshop will walk people through everything they need to know when purchasing a house.
“We are trying to get people to be able to purchase homes in the community to build our community stronger,” she said.
The speaker will be Raymond Smith, the president of OroWa Financial. Dean said Smith will discuss financial literacy, how to build credit, the steps to go through when purchasing a home, and the different home loans that are available.
Dean said she and Smith will be available even after the workshop to help answer questions people may have.
If the workshop has a good turnout, Dean said the MEDC will bring the workshop back.
The MEDC does ask that anyone interested in the workshop register with Sonja Dean, at 270-825-8900. The last day to register for the workshop is Wednesday. It is funded by the United Way of the Coalfield.
