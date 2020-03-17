The Madisonville City Council returned to full strength Monday, with members choosing Chad Menser to fill the opening in Ward 6.
The past president of Hopkins County Young Professionals will finish the term of Bobby Johnson, who died Friday, Feb. 21. The five other council members approved Menser after a grandson of Johnson was ruled ineligible.
“It’s an honor to become a part of the council,” Menser said after the meeting. “There were a lot of candidates that showed a lot of leadership in our community.”
While seven people submitted letters of interest for the position, council members placed only two names in nomination. Larry Noffsinger recommended Bryson Johnson, while Adam Townsend suggested Menser. Then City Attorney Joe Evans asked about Johnson’s background.
“Have you been a resident of the city for at least a year?” Evans asked.
“Unfortunately, I have not,” Johnson said. He lived in Lexington for five years, before moving to Madisonville last July to help care for his ailing grandfather.
That prompted a check of the online rule book. A city ordinance states that council candidates “shall be a resident of the city for not less than one year prior to his or her election.”
“So I don’t believe that Mr. Johnson would be a qualified candidate,” Evans then said. With the nomination process closed, that left only Menser in the running.
“It’s an appointment, but it’s considered an election,” Evans said afterward about his ruling. “I don’t think there’s any exception to that requirement.”
Menser faced no questions from the council. He and Johnson shook hands after the meeting.
“I didn’t want it to end this way,” Johnson said. “Mr. Menser’s a good spot.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton gave Johnson the portrait of his late grandfather, which hung at the back of Council Chambers, as well as the Bobby Johnson nameplate.
All six Madisonville council members will face election in November. Menser already has filed as a Republican in Ward 6. The question now is what Johnson will do.
“As for as the future, I’m not sure completely,” Johnson told the council. Afterward, he said he plans to stay in Madisonville.
“We may be in for some surprises,” Johnson added.
The deadline for independent candidates to file paperwork is Tuesday, June 2.
In other news from Monday’s City Council meeting:
• Complete Construction was awarded the contract to built a new T-Hangar at Madisonville Regional Airport. The work should cost $66,195.
• Fire Chief John Dunning said all visits to fire stations and fire prevention details are suspended for 30 days to guard against the coronavirus.
• chairs for the audience were spread from wall to wall, with no side aisles. That’s another response to COVID-19, with “social distancing” around the chambers.
