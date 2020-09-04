Chester Thomas was raised right.
He learned early on in life that when your mother tells you to do something, you don’t give any lip, you just simply say “Yes, ma’am” and do what you are told.
Thomas said he was on the fence recently about a decision to run Mr. Big News in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs until he talked to his mother, Sue Thomas.
“I told mom I was thinking about running my horse in the Derby, but I just wasn’t sure what I would do,” said Thomas. “She told me, ‘You just need to go for it, son.’ ”
So Monday of this week, Thomas — at the urging of his mother — decided to do just that and entered his horse in the Kentucky Derby.
The original plan was to enter Mr. Big News into the Derby undercard in Saturday’s American Turf Stakes (G2), an 8½-furlong race for 3-year-olds.
But instead, Thomas said he ultimately decided to “take a big swing” at the biggest race in the business. But this isn’t Thomas’ maiden voyage at the Derby. In May of 2019, the Thomas-owned By My Standards placed 11th after a rough trip in the Run For the Roses.
“Totally different feel to things this time around,” Thomas said. “Last year we knew since March (2019) we would be in. This time, we just literally decided days before to run. All the excitement, interviews and calls that led up to last year’s Derby was special for my family and me. But with COVID, with it being held in September, with no fans in attendance and our late decision to get in — yep, it’s totally different.”
But the change in atmosphere and hype hasn’t dampened Thomas’ understanding of what’s at stake come Saturday.
“We know we are going to be a long shot, and it will take a lot of luck and some divine intervention for us to pull this off, but it’s racing and you just never know.”
Making the scenario of winning even tougher will be a horse that will likely go off as one of the most prohibitive favorites in recent memory of the Derby in Tiz The Law.
“He’s absolutely the real deal,” said Thomas. “He’s the overwhelming favorite for a reason, he’s earned it. But we love our draw (the No. 9 hole), and the favorite and most of the speed are to our outside, which is a plus.”
Thomas said Mr. Big News’ stalking style could allow his horse to be charging late and catch a piece of the money.
“We are going to be stalking and hope it’s a speed duel at the front,” he said. “Getting the distance is not going to be an issue for us. Our horse would run all day.”
Tiz The Law, a 3/5 morning line favorite, will be starting from the 17 position, a position that has never yielded a Derby winner. Mr. Big News’ early line was set at 50/1. He’s coming off a sixth-place finish July 11 in the Blue Grass Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.
The 3-year-old son of Giant’s Causeway won the Oaklawn Stakes on April 11 at odds of 47-1, and also owns a fifth-place finish in the G2 Risen Star Stakes. Trained by Bret Calhoun, Mr. Big News has an overall record of two wins and a second from seven starts with earnings of $168,553.
Saturday’s Derby will cap off a potentially big weekend for Thomas as By My Standards will also be in action today at Churchhill. Last year’s Derby qualifier will be looking to get back in the winners’ circle in the $400,000 Alysheba Stakes (G2), also over a mile and a sixteenth.
The horse had impressive second-place showings in his last two outings to Tom’s d’Etat in the Stephen Foster (G2) and to Improbable in the Whitney (G1).
By My Standards is the early betting favorite in the race, and Thomas said he looks for a big performance from
his horse.
“I really look for him to show his stuff Friday,” said Thomas.
Today’s Alysheba Stakes is set for a 3:15 p.m. CDT post time, while the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for approximately 6:01 p.m. CDT Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.