The Madisonville Regional Airport Board and the city’s tourism board were working on plans of bringing an airshow to the airport in Madisonville in 2023, but those plans have now been canceled as a vote to approve funding for the project ended in a 3-3 deadlock vote on Monday night.
Councilman Frank Stevenson spoke on behalf of the Tourism Advisory Board, sharing with City Council a request for $60,000 to be put towards the airshow.
“My concern is that there is no plan of logistics,” Councilman Adam Townsend said. “Can our airport host an event that big? Where will people park, what is the plan for this project? All we heard is that we would like to do an airshow.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton shared that the airshow done in Somerset Kentucky was at an airport very similar to ours here in Madisonville.
“The purpose of the airshow would be to showcase our airport and the five million dollar investment upgrades put into it,” Cotton said. “ A lot of folks in our community are not even aware that we have an airport. The gentleman that we would be working with handles the entire process, he puts on the show and does all of the planning.”
Stevenson added, in regards to the logistics discussion, “Engineers are planning and putting a plan together. The airshow will be a large population of people coming to watch the airshow, it will be less air traffic and more community traffic. They are discussing parking and shuttles and those things would be addressed with the anticipation of five thousand people coming in to look at the show.”
Council members then took a roll call vote, which ended in a tie. Council members Tony Space, Amy Cruz and Frank Stevenson voted in favor of the airshow, while Adam Townsend, Chad Menser and Misty Cavanaugh voted no.
Although as Mayor, Kevin Cotton has the right to cast a tie-breaking vote, he did not do so.
“We will let the Tourism Committee know not to move forward on the airshow,” Cotton said after the vote. “We will see how they want to reallocate funds, it is unfortunate we chose not to host the airshow.”
