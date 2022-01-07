MadCity Crafts DIY Studio, located at 190 Madison Square Drive, will be hosting a Mom’s Night Out event tonight, starting at 5:30p.m. The party will include painting and assembling a 10’’ wall sign that you can keep for yourself or give to someone as a gift. There will also be a complimentary hot cocoa bar that includes a free mug that you are able to take home with you.
“We look forward to hosting another fun night for all of the moms in the area. Seating is limited so be sure to purchase your ticket and join us for a fun mom’s night out,” MadCity Crafts owner, Katie Doran.
The four different wall art designs are shown on their website, madcitycrafts.com/upcomingevents, which is also how you will be able to purchase your ticket.
