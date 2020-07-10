A mass amount of free fresh produce will be available for pick-up in several locations throughout Hopkins County from 10 a.m. until supplies last Saturday. The distribution is organized by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture Care Relief Program.
Individuals can pick up the free produce at the following locations: Hopkins County Government Center, Nebo City Hall, St. Charles City Hall, Charleston Fire Department’s Flea Market, Dawson Springs Town Square, White Plains City Hall, Earlington City Hall, Mortons Gap City Hall, Hanson City Hall and Nortonville City Hall.
According to Magistrate Ricky Whitaker, who was a main organizer of the event, 1,460 boxes of produce will be available throughout the county at these locations. There are no prerequisites required of Hopkins County citizens to qualify for the free produce.
“It’s open to whoever wants it,” Whitaker said.
Families will be initially limited to one box to ensure that all those interested will receive some produce, but they can receive more upon request.
It is common for the fiscal court to donate produce from local farmers to institutions such as food banks, but this donation is the first of its scale, Whitaker said. Because of the mass quantity and rate of expiration, he believed the produce would be easier to distribute by setting up a network of locations throughout the county for a one-day donation directly to families.
Whitaker was the first one contacted about a donation to his district from an individual in Henderson. When he was informed of the donation’s scale, Whitaker said he invited other magistrates to collaborate on a county-wide donation service.
Volunteers will be stationed at each location to hand out boxes of produce. In adherence to health and safety recommendations, direct contact will be limited between individuals and volunteers will wear face masks and gloves.
According to Whitaker, he hopes that the produce will be properly served to the community.
“It’s a good time of year for it,” Whitaker said. “I hope everybody will come out and take advantage of it.”
