Madisonville native Kara Sorrells has spent the last few years as a hair stylist at Hairapy Lounge in the south end of Madisonville, but after receiving news that her husband was diagnosed with stage four cancer, she knew that now was the time to go out on her own.
Her idea, or rather her dream, was to always be able to open her own salon and practice privately. Kara’s husband, Steven, has always been telling her to follow her dreams, and this seemed like the perfect time to do so.
“He has always pushed me,” Sorrells said. “This is something I always wanted to do. I always wanted to be on my own, but I never went for it. This was the push that I needed to go in that direction. It was meant to be, and fell into place 12 days from start to open.”
Sorrells said that she enjoyed her time working in salons and learning from others, but it was also busy, and people can be loud and distracting. By being out on her own, she is able to focus on her client and provide an exceptional personal experience with a relaxing atmosphere. Also, with her husband’s diagnosis, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this was a safer option for them. Kara is exposed to less people and she is not as worried about bringing anything home to him.
Specializing in color, highlighting, Biolage, waxing, cut and style, Sorrells is happy to take care of all clients, however, most are women and children.
“I stay busy. I have a full clientele to begin with. I was able to bring my book with me, I have not lost anyone.”
Studio K, the name which Kara came up with, is simple and artistic, just like her services she said. There is plenty of parking and it has a private entrance around back. Located at 1125 Nebo Road in Madisonville, Sorrells is taking by appointment only right now, but hopes to be accepting new patients and walk-ins as time goes on.
“This adventure has been about overcoming adversity for me. This is less stressful. My clients have told me that they love the quiet. It is more personal, and after a long day’s work they can just sit, unwind and relax.”
For more information about Studio K, be sure to visit her Facebook page.
