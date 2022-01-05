Winter has finally returned to Hopkins County, with snow expected on Thursday.
Chris Noels, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said they are forecasting about a 60% chance of snow.
“It is going to snow,” he said. “I think everyone is going to see a little bit of snow. It is not going to be a here and there thing.”
He said Hopkins County should expect it to start mid to late Thursday morning, maybe as flurries, but by the afternoon the snow should be falling pretty heavily. The snow should stop around sunset Thursday night.
“We keep keying in on about two inches. It could be a little less or a little more,” said Noels.
Thursday will be very cold with a high of 27 and a low near 9 degrees. He said the cold means snow could start sticking immediately and potentially make surfaces freeze.
“Hopefully, it will be a little more powdery, and it can blow around a little bit. Sometimes that is not so bad,” he said.
Drivers and pedestrians should still be mindful when getting out on Thursday.
Although the snow is not expected to last longer than a day, the Hopkins County School system is still keeping an eye on the forecast.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for HCS, said as the system moves closer, they will be monitoring conditions in consultation with the National Weather Service.
“If there are any changes to the school schedule, that will be announced through an all-call to parents, our social media pages, and local media sources,” she said.
Noels said Friday should be sunny with a high of 27 and a low near 17. Even though the temperature will not be much warmer, he does expect the sun to help melt some of the snow.
