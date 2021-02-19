A Vincennes, Indiana, man was arrested Wednesday in Madisonville in connection to an attempted murder case in Indiana.
James Birge, 30, was charged by the Madisonville Police Department with fugitive from another state, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not properly contained, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Birge was taken into custody without incident, according to MPD Major Andy Rush.
According to MPD arrest reports, Birge was arrested at 207 Murray St. He is considered a person of interest by the Vincennes Police in a shooting that happened on Sunday.
The VPD said in a Facebook post they applied for a warrant for the arrest of Birge when they discovered that he had fled to Madisonville on Wednesday.
Rush was unable to clarify the relationship of Birge to the residence where he was located.
Birge is being held at the Hopkins County Jail pending extradition back to Knox County.
