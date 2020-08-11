A Madisonville man operating a bicycle with no lights was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle in Nortonville, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
KSP reported Ronnie Gibson, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle driven by Charles Gordon, 77, of Earlington. KSP responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. at the request of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
Police say Gordon was operating a 1995 Buick northbound on US-41. When his vehicle reached the bridge that crosses East Louisville Street, Gordon’s car hit Gibson, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office. Gibson was also traveling north on U.S. 41, according to reports.
Gordon was uninjured in the collision. The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Hunter Carroll.
