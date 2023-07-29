Ongoing issues at the Hanson Cemetery lead the City Commission to approve surveillance cameras at the facility during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said they have had people doing burnouts in the parking lot, and the city has been accused of doing some things he said they have not done.
“I think it will be a good thing,” he said. “We will have cameras to back us up.”
Commissioner Felicia Greer said the cameras will not have sound, only video, so as not to disrespect anyone’s personal time with their family.
The cost for the cameras will be $1,154. The commission unanimously voted to purchase and have the cameras installed.
The commission also approved the purchase of a new copier for the city clerk, Casey Pearson. She said the copier she has now is so old the company doesn’t make replacement parts for it anymore.
Pearson said she called Happy’s to get a price on a similar copier to the one she has now. The cost of the new copier would be $5,900. There would also be a $21 per month maintenance fee that the city already pays to Happy’s.
“I contract with them and pay the $21 plus ink for copying, and if anything goes wrong with it, I call them, and we are not out a penny,” said Pearson.
During the meeting, the city’s auditor explained the 2021-2022 audit for the City of Hanson. Epley said COVID caused them to get behind on their audits, so they are working to catch up.
“At least we are only one year behind now,” he said.
Everyone was hopeful that the 2022-2023 audit would be done this year.
The commission heard a bid for the park gazebo. Greer said they only had one bid because the other company never got back to them.
The bid includes a 20-by-30-foot concrete pad that will have six-by-six posts with tresses. The contractors would also put the decking on the inside, so birds can’t make nests.
The bid with a shingle roof would cost $21,875, and with a metal roof, it would cost $23,075.
Fellow Commissioner Carroll Oakley wanted to know more information about the bid and to see if they could get more quotes.
The commission decided to get another quote from a different company and then compare and decide which one to go with.
In other news, the Hanson Commission:
• heard an update that the manhole for the new business and fire department has been completed at Industrial Park
• heard that the water line in front of the school is almost complete. Contractors still have to do a little work on the east end.
• put off looking at the RTV quotes until the next meeting to have more time to go over them.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Hanson City Hall.
