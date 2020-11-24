Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Rachel Adams, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Eric Sigh, 40, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state.
Suzzette Mann, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state.
Dakota Pulliam, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with non-payment of court costs.
Ashland Gwin, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Aubrey Goodwin, 44, of Greenville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Hector Avilas Balderamos, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
Jeannia Amar, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property.
Mysti Wicks, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
