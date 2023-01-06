The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is bringing the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Celebration back for the 35th year.
The celebration will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 309 Graves Street in Madisonville.
Michael Lowery, a member of the celebration committee, said the celebration will be about MLK’s life and legacy.
“We want to make sure we give tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. King,” he said. “It should be an excellent program.”
The sermon will come from Rev. Dr. Darvin Adams I, the senior pastor at Lane Tabernacle CME church in Hopkinsville, who will be talking about MLK’s contributions. There will be a guest speaker, Rev. Lynn Owens, the senior pastor at House of Purpose in Henderson.
There will also be special music by Janet Cunningham from First Baptist Church in Central City and Gail McEwen, gospel soloist from Paducah.
Lowery said there will also be local musicians, dance teams, and talent celebrating Dr, King, and his life. There will also be a tribute to Mrs. King.
“We want people to turn out and give tribute to his life and the legacy he has left,” he said.
The day is to commemorate all the good that Dr. King worked to achieve during his lifetime and the work still to do.
“We are still struggling to get some of the changes he wanted to come to fruition,” said Lowery. “His work is still going on.”
