Mahr Park Charitable Trust announced Tuesday that it will undergo its first strategic planning process and has contracted support from Louisville-based L.B. Schmidt & Associates, LLC, and Elizabethtown-based Heartland CommunicationConsultants, Inc.
The Trust was established in 2009 to support the Mahr family vision that a park be built and maintained by the City of Madisonville.
“In the last 10 years, our charitable trust has worked diligently to accomplish the vision of the Mahrs. We are now at a pivotal time to move ahead in a thoughtful, strategic manner,” said Co-trustee Barbie Hunt in a news release. “I look forward to working with L.B. Schmidt & Associates and HCC to determine our best foot forward.”
To plan for the future, the Trust will conduct a comprehensive, integrative planning process that will engage stakeholders going forward. The plan will provide strategic goals and benchmarking of similar organizations with a focus on governance, communications and development.
“Going through the strategic planning process allows us to capitalize on the Trust’s vision while identifying key values and directions for the future,” said L.B. Schmidt & Associates President Luke Schmidt in the release. “It will lay the groundwork for future projects, and ensure that we focus on the determined goals.”
The strategic plan will develop specific goals to reflect core values while also providing action steps to be implemented over the next three to five years. Part of the strategic planning process will actively engage partners of the Mahr Park Charitable Trust to get valuable input from community leaders in order to maximize the value of the planning process, with a focus on the future.
Kenny Rambo, President/CEO of Heartland Communication Consultants stated, “Providing guidance for key priorities along with a clear, concise vision for communicating the work of the Trust is a privilege. We are excited to assist in taking Mahr Park Charitable Trust to the next level.”
Mahr Park Arboretum, which includes more than 250 acres, was gifted to the City of Madisonville by Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr.
