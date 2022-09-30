Hanson City Commission met Tuesday to discuss a roofing bid, the purchase of a new truck, and get an update on the 150th celebration scheduled for October.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley asked the commission to consider a bid from Honest Abe Roofing in Evansville for $6,452 to repair four of the city building roofs. The only other bid that was entered was for around $27,000.
The commission accepted the bid from Honest Abe Roofing. They also accepted a quote from Rodger’s Hydrant Service to operate on the city’s hydrant valves.
“Right now, we are having to manually fill this tank for the second time this year,” said Mayor Epley. “We have around 100 valves, and for $62 a valve, they will come and let us know which ones are messed up, so we can get them replaced.”
Epley also asked the commission to approve looking for another F150 truck, along with the one they are still looking to buy. He said the maintenance repairs for the current one have already pushed the city’s budget for the year, and it would be cheaper to purchase a new one when one becomes available.
“I’d like to go ahead and get our name on the list, so if one does come up we can get it,” he said.
During the meeting, a concerned citizen asked for an update on the playground that is currently under construction. She asked if there were any intentions to have equipment for special needs children and handicapped accessible.
Commissioner Felicia Greer told the citizen that they have not finished the playground. They have had some issues with flooding and need to get some things figured out before the rest of the project continues.
“We are working with engineers to see what has to be done before it is paved and the concrete is laid,” said Greer.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson ended the meeting with an update on preparations for the 150-year celebration from 5-10 p.m. on Oct. 22. She said they got approval for Sunset Road to be closed. There will be many vendors participating in the celebration, including Hanson PTA, who are looking to fundraise for playground equipment for the new school.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Hanson City Hall in the meeting room.
