Hours after eating his steak, the aroma still hangs in the air. A woody, earthy smell that takes you back to the first time you enjoyed a prime cut of meat permeates your palate. Michael McDearman, a world champion coach and grillmaster, is taking on all-comers this October at the Steak Cookoff Associations World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.
As a grillmaster and former National Pro BBQ tour director with Sam's Club, McDearman is spending time preparing for the task at hand. During the competition, he will select two rib-eyes to cook -- one, he says, is a trial-run and the other is for the judges. Everything about the competition is risk management, he explained.
"I've owned restaurants before, and you know you're putting out 150 plates a night, that's not the same as competition cooking," he said. "It's very dialed in; risk management comes into play. Like, how can you keep out of the elements? Cooking here in Kentucky in the summer and cooking here in the winter are two totally different games.
"Even the humidity in the air will control how much my steak rises in temperature after I take it off the grill. It could go as high as 10 more degrees, instead of just three or four. Most people think, oh, it's off the heat, it's done. It's a lot more like grandma's cookies that she takes out of
the oven and sets up on top, they continue browning even on top of the oven."
To manage the risk, McDearman will bring a tent to allow his steaks to rest under shade and not direct sunlight. He said competitive cooking is about the devil in the details and the science behind cooking. In the time leading up to the competition, he will cook through nearly 50 steaks, making sure his method is exact.
He and his wife, Stevie Storie McDeaman, who is a Hopkins County native, moved to Madisonville in November.
Coming to Madisonville, he said it was a great choice to be with his wife's family. Her family has a mill in Mortons Gap that has been in her family for four generations.
"They said, 'we need some extra hands,' and she said, 'sure, I'll be right there.' So we sold our house, moved up from Cookeville, Tennessee. She grew up here; she went to North."
Though he has been cooking professionally for 10 years, he has had a lifelong obsession with food. When he was 7-years-old, McDearman asked his parents for a motorcycle. They told him, "If you really want it, get a job." He professes that he was the youngest person to work a paper route in his hometown. Everyday along his route, he would slow down on his bike as a waft of BBQ infused smoke filled his lungs. One day, he stopped at the house.
"I literally did have that Norman Rockwell leaning in 'hey mister' type of moment, tugging on his pant leg and he took 20 to 30 minutes and showed what competitive cooking was."
After that day, McDearman said he was hooked and has been cooking for the love of it ever since.
"In our family, if you cook, you didn't have to do dishes, so as a kid, I was like, motorcycle (check), don't do dishes (check). I mean, I would dry dishes occasionally," he said. "But watching my mom sitting on a stool, just talking -- hat's where I would catch up on my day, and she'd ask me about school. But when I became 7-, 8-, 9-years-old, it became more -- okay, can you start dinner? At that age, they gave me that responsibility."
In college, McDearman said he would cook for friends. A buddy of his would have people over to their apartment complex, and they would cook dinner for guests.
"The door knocks would start and it just sort of grew from there, and cooking has continued on through my life," he said.
While he isn't preparing for competition, McDearman is a coach, consultant and is a food educator with his company Fit Griller.
Nearly six years ago, he was apart of a barbecue festival tour and had 31 events in 32 weeks. During the tour, the temperatures were incredibly hot, so much so that he was sucking back Gatorade, and instead of being replenished, he wound up dehydrated and was hospitalized twice in a week.
"It was an eye-opener, and that made me call to action. I started looking and started to think, I need a new lifestyle. These crash diets, these things that people struggle with and can't sit there and focus," he said. "I talked with a trainer, and they kept bringing up the 80/20 percentile, saying 80% of what you eat and 20% of what you do is what you're going to get result wise."
McDearman said that the most significant thing people do is beat themselves up and say they can't change their lifestyle. With Fit Griller, he helps people all over the world overcome their guilt and focus on getting the momentum to change their lifestyle.
Cooking, to McDearman, is a way to connect on a deeper level with someone.
"I've served billionaires and English lords, it's funny how if you go around and do this enough, everybody is drawn to food. You can have a CEO, and you can have somebody who works hourly, and they have that bond. That's something that can connect people, especially these days. I think we could solve a lot by just sitting down at the dinner table a little more."
