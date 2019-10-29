Former Miss America seeks secretary of state's office

The race for Kentucky secretary of state could be easy to ignore next Tuesday -- except for the candidate with the familiar name.
Two decades after winning the Miss America crown, Heather French Henry hopes to win elected office for the first time. The Democrat, whose husband is former Lt. Gov. Steve Henry, brought her campaign to Madisonville on Monday afternoon.
Henry realizes her race is "down-ballot." But she told The Messenger one of her goals is to help everyone know what a secretary of state does.
"It's three parts. You've got elections, business and the Kentucky Land Office," she said.
Henry counts 250,000 businesses as registered with the commonwealth and hopes "small niche programs" can help them grow.
She has served in statewide office before but in an appointed role. She was Veterans Affairs commissioner from 2014-16, then deputy commissioner for part of Gov. Matt Bevin's administration. Henry said some projects she started there led to her current campaign.
"We had many partnership projects -- one creating polling places in our veterans nursing homes," Henry said. But she noted some county clerks are fearful of that opening being abused as employees or relatives potentially fill out ballots for veterans.
Henry's vision of the secretary of state's job is that "you're not really there to ask someone if they're Republican, Democrat or Independent in order to help them." She said she'd rather work with both parties as opposed to "swinging a ball bat ... being a dictator."
Henry's Nov. 5 opponent is Republican Michael Adams. The Democrat says she has the advantage of "leadership in government" as the Department of Veterans Affairs has more employees than the state Agriculture Department.
An aide to the Adams campaign said in an email Monday that he might be in the Madisonville area to answer questions on Wednesday.
