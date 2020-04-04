Madisonville Community College and Hopkins County Schools have partnered to fabricate face shields for Baptist Health.
At the Career and Technology Center off Brown Road in Madisonville, 3D printers are being utilized to create a visor piece that holds a shield and head strap, while the assemby of the shield is taking place at the college.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley, said Baptist needed more Personal Protective Equipment and had reached out asking for help. She knew that MCC alone couldn’t do a lot so she reached out to Hopkins County Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby and asked if they could work together.
“We talked for a little while, and she said that the schools would do anything they could,” said Kelley. “We felt like we needed to do this.”
Baptist Health has been a great partner for MCC, and Kelley wanted to make sure they could do something to support the hospital during this crisis.
“The college understands the importance of our partnership, and it’s a partnership all the time, not only in the good times,” she said. “They have helped us out, helped us grow our programs, and now they are in need. I want to be sure that we are helping them as much as we can.”
At the tech center, pre-engineering instructor Jamie Scott has 10 printers making the visors and ultimately will manufacture 50 to 60 per day.
“This gives me a chance to give back to the community,” he said. “If I can help Baptist Health save lives with giving them these face shields, we don’t get paid any extra; we do this because we care.”
Once the visor part is made, it goes to MCC for assembly, said Mike Davenport, the college’s director of Workforce Solutions.
“We got a production system there we’re putting together. It’s basically three parts — the visor, the plastic face shield and the headbands. It takes about 30 seconds to put it all together,” he said. “
MCC is creating kits to give to Baptist that will have the visor and extra shields and headbands.
“We’re happy to be able to help where we can,” said Davenport.
While the schools use their resources to help, Berry Plastics is donating face shields as well.
By the end of next week, Berry plans to donate 10,000 shields to the community. Roughly, half will go to Baptist Health and the other half to the Hopkins County Health Department, who will disperse them to other health care providers, said Ray Hagerman, president of the Hopkins County Economic Development Corp.
“It amounts to about a $20,000 donation,” he said. “I would really like to give credit to the workers at Berry Plastics for helping the community to get them donated.”
In other news:
• Gov. Beshear asked schools to remain out until May 1. Ashby said they had anticipated the six more weeks of instruction. Thre will be a conference call toward the middle to the end of April to reassess whether or not they come back to school at all. Hopkins County Schools will have their spring break next week. Ashby said she felt that students and staff still needed a break, even if they can’t travel. Food will continue to be served to students throughout the break.
• the Dawson Springs Independent School System voted in a special called board meeting Thursday night to have students and staff work through Spring Break so they could finish their school year early in May.
