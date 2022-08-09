Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Madisonville will be hosting walk-in interviews for front desk, housekeeper and a house person position.
“We have held an event before but it’s been awhile,” Holiday Inn General Manager Kevin Searcy said. “I honestly, I’m not sure how many people will show. They will be filling out an application when they first come in, unless they have their resume with them.”
According to Searcy they are looking to hire multiple people for each position, as long as they are a good fit.
“Come to the front desk and fill out an application and then we will talk. Pay is negotiable as long as they are the right fit.”
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites is located at 234 Midtown Blvd. in Madisonville.
For more information call the hotel directly, 270-452-2377.
