Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, along with the Baptist Health system and its employees, is collecting medical and household supplies for victims of the recent floods in eastern Kentucky.
The items collected will be to assist healthcare providers and families in Letcher and Clay counties, two areas affected by recent torrential rainfall and flooding that has resulted in at least 37 deaths and an estimated $400 million in damages.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville President Robert Ramey said the hospital’s counterparts from both Baptist Health and Deaconess Health quickly came to our aid after the December tornado impacted our staff and our community.
“It is our chance to give back in their time of need,” he said.
Baptist Health System is the largest healthcare system in Kentucky with three hospitals that serve the eastern Kentucky communities affected by the flooding, Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington, and Baptist Health Richmond.
In addition to assisting fellow employees affected by the flooding, the Baptist Health system and its staff will be providing support to residents in Whitesburg and Fleming-Neon in Letcher County and Manchester in Clay County.
Baptist Health System CEO Gerard Colman said it is thanks to Supply Chain, Materials Management, and Baptist Health System hospital teams for their quick response to the needs of these communities.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and the Baptist Health system are also partnering with established organizations, like Louisville-based SOS to deliver assistance where it is most needed.
SOS is an internationally recognized global health organization based in Louisville that is bringing its expertise in disaster relief to eastern Kentucky.
SOS CEO Denise Sears said SOS is known for its responsible and equitable aid model that is needs-based and prepared and packaged to enable rapid deployment on the ground.
“Restoring community clinics is a vital step in disaster relief which is where we are focusing our attention,” she said.
Already, SOS and the Baptist Health system have donated exam tables and stretchers, IV fluids, dressing, tubing, and other basic clinic supplies to Clay and Letcher counties. Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has already supplied three skids of supplies last week.
Employees at each Baptist Health hospital are also rounding up much-needed baby food, baby formula, paper products, personal hygiene products, bottled water, and non-perishable foods.
The Baptist Health Foundation Emergency Assistance Fund has been expanded to assist not only staff members affected by the flood but also the communities in need. The fund will support those affected with current and long-term needs.
Donations to the Baptist Health Foundation can be made by visiting, www.SupportBaptistHealth.org/emergencyassistance.
The community is encouraged to donate to the Foundation, which will be assisting those most affected, or donate to organizations with a proven track record, such as the state’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.