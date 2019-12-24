Murray's John McConnell was recently appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill the key position of executive director of board and commissions, which will give him a hand in influencing who sits on hundreds of state boards.
"It's going to be me in the capital working alongside the governor, and we will be working with all the different commissions and boards across the state helping them find members who are going to be ending their terms and assisting with new members coming on those terms and really working through the statutes and the regulations (having to do with those bodies)," McConnell said. "So just about every board you can imagine in the state, a lot of those will have to end up working with us to find replacement members and/or new members when people resign."
Given how much more time McConnell will be spending in Frankfort, he said he is grateful he has a capable staff at his business, McConnell Insurance Agency, to look after everything while he is away.
"The time commitment is a lot because there are a lot of boards in the state of Kentucky," he said. "So I will be up here a lot. I'm very blessed; we have a wonderful staff here in Murray and also our Paducah location. They're going to be picking up and continuing on with everything there, so nothing's going to change. There won't be any interruption to our day-to-day business or operations and I'll be up here assisting the administration.
"Really, it's a testament to the fact that the governor ran on including west Kentucky, and bringing me into a position like this gives west Kentucky (a seat at the table) -- and of course, I'll be working with the entire state; it's a big thing. It's him saying he wanted to (reach out to western Kentucky) and then actually bringing me in to the Governor's Office to do this."
McConnell said that early in his tenure, he was not yet sure of an accurate count of state boards and commissions, but "I feel positive that if we say it's in the hundreds, we would be correct."
It was previously announced that Beshear had appointed McConnell to be the co-chair of the administration's Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet transition team.
