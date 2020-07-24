A St. Charles woman was transported by helicopter around 2 p.m. Thursday after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Charles, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
Christy Bowman, 51, was driving her white Nissan Altima east around the 9000 block of Nortonville Road (U.S. 62) in St. Charles just before 2 p.m. when the car crossed the center line and went off the road before striking a drainage culvert, according to the police report.
Bowman was flown by PHI Air Medical to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
An eight-month-old child in the car was uninjured.
