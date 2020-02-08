A Sebree woman accused of breaking into a Madisonville water treatment plant pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges and will not face jail time.
Vonda G. Calbreath, 50, admitted to third-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking/property under $500. District Judge Bill Whitledge sentenced her to 90 days probation plus a $100 fine and $319 in court costs.
Whitledge ordered Calbreath to stay away from all Madisonville Water Department properties.
Calbreath originally was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking/auto of more than $500.
Police say Calbreath squeezed her body inside the gates of the water filter plant at Lake Pee Wee on Wednesday, Jan. 15 after removing a metal bar. Reports say she then stole a city pickup truck which was left unlocked.
Water Filtration Superintendent Alan Todd indicated Friday that keys had been left inside city vehicles at the plant. That’s not the case anymore.
“We’ve already done some things to improve security at that gate,” Todd added. Surveillance cameras have been adjusted as well.
