As construction on the new Hanson Elementary School nears an end during the winter months, work on the Southside Elementary and the new Central Office are poised to get under way.
Earlier this year, board members approved the acquisition of property on North Main Street in Madisonville for the purpose of relocating the Hopkins County Board of Education. The board has been using the Seminary Street property as the Central Office since 1987, though the building is actually around 100 years old. The structure started as a high school before becoming a junior high school, then transitioned into the central offices 35 years ago.
The new building was constructed by the late Dr. Bret Witter, who passed before it was completed. Briefly it housed a Hopkins County campus of the Hopkinsville-based Heritage Christian Academy.
During last Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County Board of Education approved the hire of Sherman Carter Barnhart as the architect that will handle design work for the renovations to the structure.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the board interviewed multiple architectural firms before deciding on Sherman Carter Barnhart.
“This is simply a contract that officially binds Sherman Carter Barnhart to do the work for us,” he said.
Now that the architects have been chosen, he said they will generate a schematic design, which is a basic floor plan. Once that is approved by the board, they will go into design and development, then once approved by the board they will do the final design to get it ready for contract bids.
He said the renovation project on the new Central Office is at the very beginning stages.
As for the Southside Elementary project, Cline said Sherman Carter Barnhart is already working on designs for that renovation.
In April the board approved an amended District Facilities Plan which calls for closing both Earlington Elementary and South Middle, while expanding Southside Elementary into a K-8 facility. It has since been announced that Earlington will close at the end of the current school year, while South Middle will likely remain in operation until the Southside project is complete.
Andrew Owens, with Sherman Carter Barnhart, said they walked the building a few weeks ago to get some measurements, take some photos, and understand the existing building structure.
“One of the first things we do is try to verify what is in the building,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to observe the condition of the building and try to understand it a little more in-depth.”
Owens said they use that information to develop an existing building plan, then use that as a jumping-off point for the next phases.
He said the elementary school is about 60,000 square feet already, and the plan is to add around 50-60,000 feet, effectively doubling the size of the school.
“It would be a considerable addition,” said Owens.
Cline said they are also in the very beginning stage of this process.
Cline also gave an update on the new Hanson Elementary School. He said progress has been going great with the nice weather we’ve been having.
“We have gotten it virtually weather-tight,” he said.
All the windows are almost in, the doors are going in, and the roof is on. He said when they can’t work outside, contractors are working inside.
He said they are still looking at a completion date around winter, so January or February 2023. The school district has not decided when students and staff will move into the new building since there is still a lot to do with construction.
“We just have to evaluate as we take different steps throughout that construction process to see where we might need to move that target,” said Cline.
