The Dawson Springs City Council met in-person on Tuesday evening for their first meeting conducted in newly-refurbished chambers.
The meeting began with a proposition from Colton Grable of local Boy Scout Troop #14. Grable, who is working toward earning his citizenship merit badge, wanted to know how he could serve his community.
“You could scour the town and do a little spruce up,” suggested Mayor Chris Smiley. “That would help us tremendously.”
In old business, council member Mark McGregor made the motion to add Veteran’s Day and Columbus Day to the roster of paid holidays for city employees, with the option to trade Columbus Day for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The motion carried unanimously.
Also on McGregor’s motion, the council unanimously decided against accepting a donation of a parcel of land located at 233 W. Munn Street.
“I don’t see any benefit to it at all,” said council member Chris Morris.
In new business, Dawson Springs Police Captain Lance Nosbusch was recognized by Smiley and Police Chief Mike Opalek for aid rendered in an emergency that saved the life of a resident on Feb. 10.
“Nosbusch showed extreme professionalism and value for human life,” Smiley said.
Council members also heard an audit report from Theresa Jones of Alford, Nance, Jones, & Oakley, LLP/CPA. Along with being highly complimentary of city employee Michael Midkiff for his cooperation, Jones said, “This is a clean opinion, an unmodified, clean opinion, which is what you want.”
Last on the agenda was a request from David Thorp for approval for the “Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee” event.
After a short discussion and unanimous approval, the event is scheduled to take place downtown in the town square from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. the last Saturday in each month beginning in March and ending in October. The event will be open to all makes and models and will feature free coffee and donuts.
