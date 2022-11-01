Scott Moore has been selected as the new Director of Child Nutrition for Hopkins County Schools.
Moore said he is excited to be part of the Child Nutrition Department of Hopkins County Schools.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to meeting new people and building lasting relationships,” he said. “I’m eager to get to work and learn more about the people who love and feed our children.”
Moore has served as the Earlington Elementary School instructional leader for the past nine years. He began his career in education in 2006 as a 5th-grade teacher at Earlington Elementary.
He formerly worked at Madisonville Community College and Lear Corp. and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Moore earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Murray State University. He is currently working on another master’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands.
Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the Food Service Department is essential in providing students with nutritional meals to ensure they have a successful day at school.
“Scott Moore’s dedication to student success, background in working in large logistical operations, and caring relationship-building personality make him a great selection to be the director of child nutrition for Hopkins County Schools,” he said.
Moore said he knows it will be a learning experience, but he plans on making it an enjoyable one for himself and those he will work with.
