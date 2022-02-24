When President Joe Biden issued a mandate requiring companies to force employees to be vaccinated, Dearborn, Michigan based Carhartt, Inc. set out to fulfill that requirement to the letter, which sparked a few protest locally from both company and union employees who disagreed with that stance. Although employees thought things would change when the Supreme Court ruled that the president didn’t have the authority to force private businesses into requiring medical procedures for employees, for the clothing manufacturer. the wheels were already rolling and there was no turning back.
The final date for employees to be vaccinated came and gone. Although Carharrt is not taking any interviews at this time on the subject and would not speak to the specific number of employees who have potentially lost their job over the requirement, they did provide some information on the company’s COVID vaccine mandates as of this week.
Carharrt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of their long-standing commitment to safety in the workplace. According to Carharrt’s PR representative, Wes Richter, they fully understand and respect the different opinions on this heated topic, and they are aware that some of their employees do not support this policy. However, the decision to make vaccines mandatory for employees is necessary to protect their workforce.
Richter shared that the majority of their employees are fully vaccinated. Religious and medical requests that were made have been reviewed and some were granted and accepted. According to some of those employees, in order to be granted the waiver, they had to pay to be tested for COVID-19 each week to make sure they were virus free.
One of Carharrt’s core values is to “Do the Right Thing,” and Richter said the company believes that it starts with the associates. Since 1889, Carharrt has used every tool available to keep their workplace safe and healthy so they may continue to produce the durable workwear that America has grown to love. He said Carharrt will continue to stand by their beliefs just as founder Hamilton Carharrt did 133 years ago.
The deadline for employees to get vaccinated was February 15, 2022. Carhartt operates two facilities locally, the cutting floor in Madisonville and the Robert C. Valade Distribution Center in Hanson, which serves as the company’s primary worldwide shipping location.
In January, following the Supreme Court ruling, Carhartt made national headlines when an internal email from company CEO Mark Valade was released to social media.
“We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling doesn’t impact that core value,” Valade said in the January 14 email to Carhartt associates. “We, and the medical community, continue to believe vaccines are necessary to ensure a safe working environment for every associate and even perhaps their household. While we appreciate that there may be differing views, workplace safety is an area where we and the union that represents out associates cannot compromise.”
Local company and union representatives could not be reached for comment.
