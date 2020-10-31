Trying to run a boutique clothing store from home in her kitchen with a two-year-old sometimes on her hip was Jessica Blue’s life during the pandemic shutdown.
When the shutdown happened in March, many small businesses in the area had to close or reevaluate how they ran their business to stay afloat. Blue was no exception.
The owner of Cute as a Button Women’s Boutique said looking back she would do things differently now if a shutdown happens again.
“I really obviously had never dealt with anything like that before so I didn’t know what to do,” said Blue. “I actually closed several days before the governor made the official shutdown because I have health problems and working in the public it was a very scary time.”
She was able to apply for an economic disaster loan through the Small Business Administration, which helped pay the rent and other expenses.
“Even though we were shutdown, even though no one was at the store, the bills were still there,” said Blue.
She laid off all four of her part-time employees when she closed the store. Around April, she realized the virus was not going away anytime soon so she started a website to help handle online orders she had been receiving through Facebook.
She started the website to keep up with bigger stores and to make it more accessible to her customers, she said.
“I don’t have to send invoices anymore and the customers don’t have to wait on an invoice to get their product,” said Blue. “We were slammed with online orders for Mother’s Day, which was great.”
With the grant and the online sales, Blue has been able to stay afloat. She brought two of her employees back in May and hired a third because she did not realize how popular online ordering would be — and it was too much for her to handle alone. Two of her employees were not able to return or did not feel comfortable coming back.
“Right before we opened, the store looked like a warehouse and we were operating online only,” said Blue.
The store reopened for in-person customers in July and foot traffic has been as has overall sales numbers compared to last year, she said. This time last year, Blue was gearing up for Christmas and sales were high.
Another hit to her sales was having to close her second brick and mortar store in Muhlenberg County. She opened it in February only to close it a few weeks later.
“I was the only one going over there, and it was a lot on me to try to build up a business during COVID when people were scared to get out,” said Blue. “I ended up closing that store and most of that traffic over there comes to Madisonville anyway.”
For the foreseeable future, Blue said she would be focusing her energy on the online business and if they get shut down again she would not lay anyone off, but instead turn the store back into a warehouse for online orders.
Masks are still required for in-person shopping and Blue said she has spent a lot of money on hand sanitizing stations for her store.
With the Holiday Open House coming up next weekend, Blue said she would be expanding the savings for longer than the two days the Hopkins County Chamber is doing to cut down on large crowds so she won’t have to turn anyone away.
“As a small business, it’s not financially ideal to turn people away, but we want to do what is safe for our customers and our employees,” said Blue. “We want to do our part and keep the community as safe as possible.”
As for Luci Bess, owner of the popular clothing store Aster and Ivy in downtown Madisonville, when it comes to the Holiday Open House she said the event has historically been good for her business.
Bess is hoping that proves true again this year as she’s counting on the Christmas season to make up for lost revenue
“I have no clue what to expect,” said Bess. “I will probably have a lot more business going on online than I do in person.”
Bess closed her shop in March as did every other non-essential business in Hopkins County. She said by that point people were not shopping in-person anyway.
There was about six weeks where she was not able to work, but she was able to get unemployment as a small business owner. That money went to paying her bills and expenses for not only her personal life, but for the business, too.
“That kept me afloat for a little while,” said Bess, who looked into applying for grant or loan money and started the paperwork process before stopping.
“Unless you have someone who knows what they are doing sit down with you and run through all of it, it was difficult,” said Bess.
When she was able to reopen her store in mid-May, foot traffic was down and so were sales. She tried to do a lot of things online through Facebook and Instagram, which she says helped her sales a bit. Bess offered curbside pickup, shipping and anything to make it as convenient as possible for people to still shop and for her to keep the doors open.
“I came into the store and tried to do a lot of online things to begin with,” said Bess. “I’ve been able to reach some demographics in other areas. I’ve actually been shipping to multiple states, and I’ve shipped recently to Canada and Germany.”
Online sales are doing great and Bess said she has regained some sales in the past month or two. She is following all of the guidelines and safety measures, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and social distancing.
“I have enough space in the store for plenty of customers, but I typically only have a few in at a time and there is enough room that people are able to socially distance easily,” said Bess.
She said things are still not normal, but it is finally getting to a point where people are starting to get back out again and shop. She is worried about the cold weather coming, but can only take things day-by-day.
As for future plans, she is looking into starting an actual website for her business, since she has been getting so many online orders through Facebook and Instagram.
The only positive that came from COVID-19, she said, is that she has had a chance to restructure and look at her inventory and the direction she wants to go.
“I was able to restructure, take time and do more as far as shopping and inventory and look for brands that I liked,” said Bess. “It did give me a little break to better the store.”
Bess said if she has to shutdown her store again, she will not be able to survive unless there was some kind of financial assistance.
