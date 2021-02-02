Broadband coverage in Hopkins County is still being worked on as upgraded site locations are being negotiated.
Joey Randolph, with QWireless, which eventually was made part of the Ohio-based Watch Communications, said negotiations are still being done for different sites to host the broadband connections.
“The first phase of this project — the northern part of the county — there were three sites that we had originally planned to use,” said Randolph. “We have found a better site to use nearby. There’s a couple of sites where we found towers close by to cover the same general area but instead of being 110 feet high on a water tank. We think we can go up to 240 feet high on a tower. That will greatly improve our coverage if we can double our height.”
Randolph said he does not foresee problems during the negotiating of the leases. He said once negotiations are complete, the project will begin to move forward.
“We are still targeting moving forward as quickly as possible because we did fall behind in 2020,” said Randolph, adding that the transition to the a new company and COVID-19 have been the greatest contributor to the delay.
“When the project began there were two projects — one in the northern part of the county and the other southern part,” said Randolph. “When the plans were envisioned, Watch was not yet in the picture and it was all done as QWireless with the resources we could put into it at that time.”
Randolph said that Watch acquiring QWireless allowed the company to use higher grade equipment and provide faster speeds with similar coverage.
“That also took more money, and it has taken a while to get that plan figured out,” Randolph said. “Now it is more at this point a matter of working out logistics and our goal is to have this done by the middle part of the year. There are a lot of variables that can affect that, but that is the hope.”
Randolph said the use of contracted tower climbers will help speed the project up as well. He said that the company was trying to use internal labor as much as possible.
“We have had a combination of things that have held it up, and we have moved passed it now and will use contract labor to do some of these projects,” said Randolph.
“We have lost probably three months of time due to COVID in our tower climbers alone,” said Randolph. “Management is recognizing that these projects need to get moving sooner rather than later.”
Members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court expressed their concern over the delay in the project because of grant money that has been awarded to Hopkins County for the completion of the project.
“We have applied for two grants — one that we are working on now, and another that we have already been approved for,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “We have to start using that grant quickly.”
Randolph said in Phase 2 — a tower in Madisonville will be used for fiber connection that will go out towards Mortons Gap, White Plains and St. Charles.
For more information about broadband connection, call 877-472-3341.
While negotiations continue for the new sites, residents are encouraged to complete the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test — a crowd-sourcing project that will gather data from Kentuckians needed to expand Internet home access for distance learning, telework and telehealth. The test can be completed by going to www.educationcabinet.ky.gov/Initiatives/Pages/KBI.aspx. Residents have until Feb. 18 to complete the test.
