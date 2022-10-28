The City of Madisonville held a special called meeting yesterday to discuss a few important items for business.
The council entered into a closed session, which lasted about forWWVty minutes, to discuss potentially purchasing a piece of property in Madisonville. Under state law, the council is permitted to enter into closed session when public discussion of a pending sale or purchase of property could affect the value of that property.
Following the closed session council members voted unanimously to negotiate the purchase of 1301 South Main Street, a lot located at the corner of South Main and Arnold Place.
Next council members passed a resolution authorizing the sale of 6.4 acres of property located at 819 South Main Street in Madisonville. That property was acquired by the city in 2020 with the intention of building a new fire station there, but since other more favorable property for that development has been identified by the city.
A company named RAM Development Partners, LLC has negotiated the purchase of the property for $175,000. What the company plans to do with the location was not discussed.
Other business:
Resolution to accept bids for supplying the steel studs, insulation, drywall and ceiling at the Madisonville Regional Airport, motion passed.
Resolution to accept bids for supplying the building and construction of labor for the 40 x 60 foot building at the Madisonville Fire Station, motion passed. The projected price came in well within the budget according to Fire Chief John Dunning.
First Baptist church requested permission to close Logan Street in Madisonville for a Halloween Trunk or Treat, for Monday, October 31, from -7p.m., motion passed.
