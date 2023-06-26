Storm damage at a residence on Seminary Street on Sunday resulted in nearly $1,600 damage.
According to the Madisonville Fire Department, the resident was outside their property and only became aware of a problem when they attempted to open the front door. She told fire fighters than she was shocked when she touched the door.
A release from MFD said that a storm had caused the main service line to the residence to be damaged. The ground line came out of the electric meter and energizing the gas line connected to the hot water heater. That led to a fire in the water heater, which the resident extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire department.
Both gas and electric were disconnected until the porch was secure.
