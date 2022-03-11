A mother charged last with knowing allowing her daughter, who was less than 12 years old, to have sex with grown men is now facing new charges after police she has admitted that she was also involved in sexual activity with the child.
According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, Brittany Duvall, 28 of Nortonville, has been charged with incest with a child under the age of 12, first-degree-rape of a child under the age of 12 and sodomy of a child under the age of 12.
Police say that Duvall admitted during interviews that she had engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy of her child on at least 10 different occasions in their home.
Originally Duvall was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor after admitting that she had witnessed her daughter having sexual intercourse or oral sex with Joshua R. Looney, 31 of Madisonville, on at least nine occasions. Looney, who police say admitted to the crime, is charge with rape and sodomy of a child under the age of 12.
Two days after those original arrests, arrested two other family members for being involved in sexual relationships with the child.
Ronnie Lynn Duvall, 47 of Nortonville, listed as “family” of the victim, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12.
According to the release from MPD, Ronnie Duvall is accused of having sexual intercourse with the child on at least 10 occasions and oral sex on at least 10 other occasions. Police say he admitted to the accusations upon being taken into custody. He is charged with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12.
Michael A. Gibbs, 37 of Madisonville, listed as the victims father, is accused to having sexual intercourse with the child, as well as providing her with illegal controlled substances. He is also accused of being in possession of matter that visually depicts a sexual act by a minor. He is charged with rape-no force, unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of matter depicting a sexual act of a minor, rape of victim under 12 and incest.
