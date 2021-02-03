Independence Bank has extended their scholarship application deadline for local students to Monday, Feb. 15.
“This year it is kind of a unique and special situation because obviously this past year has been pretty devastating to some families and they are struggling more financially to send their kids to college,” said Kayla Altman, content marketing specialist for the bank. “This year more than ever, we are excited to be able to help alleviate that burden.”
The scholarship started in 2001 to honor one of the founders of the bank, said Altman.
“It was a dream of his that he wanted to provide a way for students to get their education and give them a hand in getting the finances taken care of for their education,” she said.
Since then the bank has provided over $100,000 annually in scholarships and $1 million in total.
Kent Mills, president of Independence Bank in Hopkins County, said the bank’s intent has always been to be a catalyst for the students in Hopkins County to use the money to further themselves and further the community.
“We have scholarships specific to agriculture, trade schools, four-year universities and everything in between,” he said.
Each branch location has a community board that reviews the applications and looks at grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement.
“They look at the whole student instead of just one aspect of their educational experience or their work environment,” said Altman.
The scholarships are for high school seniors who live in or attend a school in one of 12 counties the bank has branches. In addition to Hopkins County, students from the following counties are also eligible — Jefferson, Franklin, Warren, Hancock, Daviess, McLean, Henderson, Webster, Graves, McCracken and Calloway.
The application is available at the Independence Bank website and it walks the applicant through the process, said Altman. Applicants can start the process, save it and return to it if they need to find documents, she said.
To apply for the scholarships, visit https://www.1776bank.com/ scholarship-application/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.