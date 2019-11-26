Storms could impact Thanksgiving travel

The weather outside could be frightful.
Yes, that's a modified line from a December song. But it applies a week early this year for Thanksgiving travelers in western Kentucky.
"It looks unsettled for the next few days," National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Noles said Monday from Paducah. In fact, Monday may go down as the best weather day of the holiday week, with sunshine and temperatures topping 60 degrees.
Finding the best gas price for a Thanksgiving road trip also can be a challenge. Prices at some Madisonville stations suddenly jumped 18 cents a gallon last week, then dropped back down over the weekend.
GasBuddy.com showed low prices Monday afternoon of $2.21 a gallon in both Madisonville and Hanson. Only one station in Henderson and three in Paducah had lower prices. Hopkinsville's best price was in the $2.25 range.
If you're traveling a long distance for Thanksgiving, expect more people to join you. A report by AAA for the East South Central region shows about three million people will travel more than 50 miles by car. The region includes Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
Car travel is expected to increase 2.7% from last year. An estimated 102,000 people are traveling by plane, which would be an increase of 3.6%.
But that rough weather may slow all the travelers down. The weather service expects showers, storms and strong winds today in the area stretching from Madisonville to the Missouri boot heel. The highs should remain mild in the 60-degree range.
Sunshine is expected to return Wednesday, but the wind still could affect drivers. Temperatures will cool to the 50s.
Thanksgiving Day has a 40% chance of rain, with chilly highs between 40-46. Then rain is likely Friday and Saturday, with highs around 50 on Friday and 60 on Saturday.
When it comes to Thanksgiving rain, Noles said "most of the time we'll have a chance for a day" - as in one. "The chances are less for three or four days in a row."
As for that December song, best known by the title, "Let It Snow"? Noles says that won't be a concern, despite what some meteorologists hinted in the last few days.
