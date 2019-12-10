A White Plains father and son accused of kidnapping two people will face court mediation early next year.
Commonwealth's Attorney Kathryn Senter said a pre-trial conference Monday in Hopkins County Circuit Court led to the decision on Danny and Dustin Massey. They're charged with holding two people at gunpoint in their "torture chamber" garage in July.
"We've been doing felony mediation for seven or eight years," Senter said after the conference. A retired judge will preside over the process outside court, in a jury room.
"We give our facts and make a plea offer," Senter said. She added that prosecutors try to get the alleged victims involved in the process.
Then the commonwealth will leave the room, Senter said, and the mediator will talk with the Masseys and their attorneys. The goal is to reach a plea agreement.
"We're always optimistic that we can resolve it," Senter said.
But if that can't be achieved, another pre-trial conference will occur which could lead to a trial date being set.
Senter said the mediation does not occur in open court because "it's designed for everyone to speak freely." Any confessions made in mediation cannot be used against the defendants.
Authorities say Danny Massey, 48, and son Dustin, 22, kidnapped the two that were riding in a sport utility vehicle near Farmers Crossing Road on Thursday, July 11. The pair reportedly were beaten, bound, gagged and left in a mud pit.
Both Masseys are charged with kidnapping and witness tampering and held on $50,000 cash bond. Their mediation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 9 a.m.
Senter also confirmed Monday that a trial date has been set for accused Earlington child abusers Caleb Cobb and Hannah Harrell. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
