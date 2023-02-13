PXL_20230211_223928231_2.jpg

From left, Albany Ray, Lukas Brewer and Keeley Peyton shot for the Maroons at the WKAC in Madisonville.

 Matt Hughes

Local archery teams converged on the West Kentucky Archer Complex (WKAC) on Saturday for the last NASP meet of the season to be held in Hopkins County, with Madisonville-North Hopkins emerging with the top spot in their division.

Hopkins County Central freshman Hallie Groves took the top overall spot in competition, shooting a 288 with 18 tens to finish first out of 230 female archers at the meet, but it was the Maroons that came out on top, beating out Webster County, Hopkins County Central and Union County on their way to victory.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.