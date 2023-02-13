Local archery teams converged on the West Kentucky Archer Complex (WKAC) on Saturday for the last NASP meet of the season to be held in Hopkins County, with Madisonville-North Hopkins emerging with the top spot in their division.
Hopkins County Central freshman Hallie Groves took the top overall spot in competition, shooting a 288 with 18 tens to finish first out of 230 female archers at the meet, but it was the Maroons that came out on top, beating out Webster County, Hopkins County Central and Union County on their way to victory.
Leading the way for Madisonville was Zeke Franking, who shot a 286 with 19 tens to be the top finishing male archer in the tournament, finishing second behind Groves in the overall standings. He was backed up by third place Addie Burns (286, 18 tens), Iliana Deras (285, 18) in fourth, and Maddie Ziegler (282, 16) in seventh.
The second highest member of the Storm squad was Joshua Robinson who shot a 282 with 17 tens to finish second in high school boys.
In the middle school division, James Madison was narrowly edged out of the top spot by Henderson County South, who compiled just enough points in the final round of the day to beat the Patriots out 3,142 to 3,122. The rest of the 12 team field was Henderson County North, Webster County, Muhlenberg South, Holy Name, Union County, West Hopkins, Browning Springs, Webster County #2, South Hopkins and JMMS #2.
The highest finishing Hopkins County middle school archer on Saturday was JMMS’ Aleigha Hughes, who was third in the girls standing out of 130 middle school girls with a 271 and 11 tens. She was seventh in the overall middle school rankings. The next highest finishing local archer was fellow Patriots Arieana Shewsberry who shot a 269 with 10 tens to finish seventh in MS girls, and Hunter Barns who was tenth in boys with a 266 and 9 tens.
West Hopkins was the only Hopkins County Elementary School to field a full team for the competition. They finished third out of three teams behind Spottsville and Sebree. The Cardinals Cooper Winstead took the top spot in the division, shooting a 279 with 14 tens.
Although this was the final meet of the season at WKAC, the season is far from over. In two weeks teams will head to the Regional meet in Henderson for a shot at the NASP State Championship tournament, which will be on March 17 and 18. High School teams will also be gearing up for the KHSAA portion of their season, with the KHSAA Region 2 tournament being held in Brandenburg, KY this season.
The Maroons also shot in two other tournaments over the weekend. Madisonville finished third and fifth out of five teams at the Russellville Archery Tournament 3D challenge, with Maddie Ziegler shooting a 281 with 17 tens to finish fourth.
