This Sunday, March 13, an Owensboro-based animal rehabilitation center will be presenting a free program to the public at as part of the Sunday Seminar program at Mahr Park. The interactive presentation, which will begin at 2 p.m. and last for about an hour, is designed to help teach visitors how to coexist with nature, as well as spread the organization’s goal of helping animals in need.
Nurture to Nature Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit, family-owned center that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife in Western Kentucky.
“We help birds of prey and mammals at our home-based center. We want people to know that there is help if injured or orphaned wildlife is found,” said Kristin Allen of Nature to Nurture. “Nurture to Nature teaches people to coexist with wildlife in our ever-changing world.”
At Sunday’s program there will be live animals for everyone to see while presenters share their stories. They will walk you through the rehab process to help the audience gain an understanding of what their purpose is in the world and what they can do to help.
The free program will be both entertaining and education for all ages, according to Allen. There will also be an opportunity to purchase wildlife items, ask questions and take photos.
“We hope to engage the community to have a greater appreciation of their environment in a fun and informative way,” Ashton Robinson, Park Director said.
The Sunday Seminar for May will be about Native Plants, and one of the Sunday Seminars in the summer will focus on local bees. More details about the upcoming seminars will be announced soon.
