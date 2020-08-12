Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Mary B. Carter, 42, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with assault, 4th-degree (minor injury), and disorderly conduct, 2nd-degree.
• Nicole R. Franklin, 36, of Nortonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jerry A. Smith, 59, of St. Charles was charged Saturday with assault, 4th-degree (no visible injury) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Braxton H. Hester, 24, of Mortons Gap was charged Saturday with possession of marijuana and reckless driving on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jeremy R. Massey, 25, of Mortons Gap was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offense.
• Seth A. Stewart, 32, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct, 2nd-degree and resisting arrest.
• Floyd C. Humphries, 58, of Nortonville was charged Monday with criminal trespassing, 3rd-degree, on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Austin J. Cates, 25, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with four counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Michael L. Bourland, 28, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with fleeing or evading police, 1st-degree (on foot), and criminal trespassing, 2nd-degree. Bourland was also charged with probation violation (for felony offense) on a Hopkins County warrant.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Antino R. Nance, 26, of Madisonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• James A. Arnold, 34, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Bobby G. Embrey, 45, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Charles W. Daffron, 53, of Nebo was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
