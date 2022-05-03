Ali Frailey, enrichment advisor with the Trio Talent Search program at Madisonville Community College, has been selected to participate in the 2022 Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Academic Leadership and Development Institute Cohort.
Frailey said she wanted to thank MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley for her nomination.
“I can only say great things about the ALDI experience so far,” she said. “I have met an amazing group of professionals from across the state, many within the KCTCS family. I am so grateful for each of them. I have been able to glean information from everyone in the cohort through activities and discussions.”
The Academic Leadership Development Institute was coordinated by the Council to provide a series of highly-interactive sessions and small group seminars led by faculty and administrators from across Kentucky and other states.
The goal is to create a learning community of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement.
Frailey is originally from San Diego, CA, and grew up in a Hispanic home where Spanish was her first language. After relocating to Madisonville, and working with the local school system, she resumed her education as a non-traditional student at MCC.
After completing her work at MCC, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling from Lindsey Wilson College.
