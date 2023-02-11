Monday evening from The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, was full of fellowship, fun, food, music, shopping and much more.
The first annual “My Favorite Things” shopping event was put together to raise money to be used towards Kentucky Movers and Makers long term sustainability as well as purchasing needed supplies used to run and maintain the machines.
There were 33 vendors present, all women-owned, from all over Hopkins County, Paducah, Owensboro, Evansville and Nashville. According to Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, more than 220 tickets were sold with more than 300 women in attendance including vendors and volunteers.
Tapp and others look forward to planning this event again next year for the women of the community to enjoy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.