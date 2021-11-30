Although the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is still not hosting any in-house events due to the pandemic, they are providing educational options for kids to still have fun at home. The Library is offering Grab-n-Go Kits for free, for any age, to take home and partake in. The kits include the craft that would normally be done during Story Time, but with the rise in COVID all of the usual in-person programs have come to a halt.
“I miss doing programs. We hope that in the future, we can find a new normal and run with it,” Shanna Turner, Children’s and Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator.
From November 29-December 3, the library will be hosting an online FanCon 2021 Cosplay Contest. Rules and all other information can be found on the Facebook Event Page under the Hopkins County-Madisonville Library.
For the month of December, they are putting together a Trim-A-Tree program in the Grab-n-Go Kit. Christmas ornaments will be ready for pick up starting December 1, while the library is open, and while supplies last. Also running for the month of December is the annual Food for Fines event. Anyone who has an outstanding book fine, will receive $1 waived off of that fine, for each unexpired nonperishable food item that they donate. All food donated will benefit the Hopkins County Christian Food Bank.
As Christmas approaches, they plan to also do the “12 Days of Christmas Stories”, which will stream live on the library’s Facebook page. Starting Monday 13, one of the staff members will read a Christmas story and share some holiday memories. On Christmas Eve night, Shanna Turner will read the Christmas classic, The Night Before Christmas. Starting at 8:30 p.m. each night, get cozy and tune in with your children for a night of reading and fun.
More information can be found online, or by calling the library, 270-825-2680.
