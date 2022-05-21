After 32 years in the flower business and 20 years owning Mark of Distinction, Wendy King sold the business to Crista Bugg and Misty Pollard earlier this month.
“I wanted to try something new and exciting,” said King. “This is a very busy building and business, and it needs some new energy.”
King said she was actually looking to sell before COVID-19 hit, but changed her mind after the pandemic hit. She decided that when it was the right time to sell, she would know.
Bugg and Pollard have been wanting to go into business together for quite a while, but could never agree on what it would be. While working at Clements Jewelry, Bugg said she heard King was looking to sell and from there everything happened quickly.
“It was just right,” said Bugg. “It literally fell into our laps.”
Bugg and Pollard officially took over Mark of Distinction on May 9.
Bugg handles the front of the business, organizing everything, making orders, and helping customers, while Pollard handles the flower arrangement side of the business.
“I wasn’t sure I would enjoy this, but I really enjoy it,” said Pollard. “I feel like I have taken to this well.”
Bugg and Pollard, while ready for the challenge, are worried about living up to the bar King has set for the past 20 years.
“Wendy has made such a legacy. It is more than a legacy, so it is hard for us to come in and go, ‘We can do what Wendy does,’ ” said Bugg. “We can only hope to be as good as her.”
Pollard said they want the shop to continue to be as perfect as King has made it.
King said Bugg and Pollard have been giving the business 100% and knows they will continue to give 100%.
“They have been out searching and doing their homework,” she said. “They have some really good plans.”
King will still help out at the Mark a few days a week and help for the larger events and holidays, but she is looking forward to spending time with family and friends.
“When you have a small business, those things are sacrificed,” she said. “My daughters don’t live here, so I hope to travel more to be with them.”
King wanted to thank all of her former customers for their support in keeping her in business for 32 years and her former employees for the continued help they now give to Bugg and Pollard.
“It is not just a retail legacy. It is also a friendship legacy,” she said.
Bugg said she and Pollard hope to be around for another 20 years, maybe even 21 years to top how long King owned the business.
Mark of Distinction has new hours. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
