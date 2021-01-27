By The Messenger Staff
Inclement weather could be headed to Hopkins County today as forecasts are calling for an 80% chance of snow showers in most parts of western Kentucky.
The National Weather Service office out of Paducah predicts a chance of snow throughout the day and night with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 23.
Snow accumulation is expected to be one inch or less for most of the area.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for Hopkins County Schools, said Wednesdays are deep cleaning days for the system and no in-person classes are scheduled, but other things scheduled for the district that could change are small group gatherings, night school and meal pick-ups Wednesday afternoon.
If weather impacts any school schedules, students will be contacted directly and posts will be made through the school district’s social media.
Forecasts call for sunny conditions and a high of 38 degrees on Thursday, according to the NWS. Friday will remain sunny with a high of 46 degrees.
