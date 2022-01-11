Members of the Kentucky General Assembly approved House and Senate redistricting maps in a Saturday session, both of which will make changes to how Hopkins County is represented in Frankfort.
Under the House bill, Hopkins County would become the 4th District, its own stand-alone district. Currently the county is served by three separate State Representatives, none of which reside in Hopkins County. Gooch serves as the 12th district state representative, which includes all of northern Hopkins County, part of western Daviess County and the entirety of both McLean and Webster counties. Melinda Gibbons Prunty serves the 15th district, which includes Muhlenberg County and the south eastern end of Hopkins County. Representative Myron Dossett serves the 9th district, which covers part of Christian County and south central Hopkins County.
As of Monday, no candidates had filed for the newly formed District. Two candidates who are listed for the 4th District live outside of Hopkins County and had filed before the maps were approved.
Under state law, Representative and Senators legally represent the district number to which they were elected. That means until a new representative is chosen, Hopkins County will officially be represented by State Representative Lynn Bechler (R) who lives in Marion, who held the 4th District prior to redistricting.
On the Senate side, Hopkins County would be joined with Henderson, Union and Webster counties, also in the 4th District. Hopkins County is currently part of the 6th District, which is represented by Senator C.B. Embry Jr of Butler County. That district currently includes Butler, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties, but under the new map will be the 5th District, which will be Breckenridge, Butler, Grayson nd Muhlenberg County.
Hopkins County’s new state senator will be Robby Mills (R) of Henderson. Mills, who co-sponsored the bill along with Senate President Robert Stivers, will be facing fellow Henderson resident Bruce A. Pritchett (D) in the general election in November.
“We lost a lot of population down in the lakes area and it impacted the layout of our senate districts,” said Mills. “I lost Caldwell, Crittenden and Livingston counties, but I specifically requested Hopkins County. I’m not really new to Madisonville. I’ve been in business there for around 30 years as owner of Nu-Look Cleaners and until last year Nu-Look Restoration.”
Mills said each Senate District is setup to have approximately 118,500 voters.
Although the bills have passed both the House and Senate, they are awaiting the signature of Gov. Andy Beshear.
With changes to the redistricting maps, the filing deadline for the 2022 election has been pushed back to Jan. 25. All candidates for House and Senate must file at the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort.
