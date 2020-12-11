Jason E. Glass, Kentucky’s commissioner of education, continued soliciting feedback from the education community on a potential January return to in-person instruction during the Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the Kentucky Department of Educations Parents Advisory Council. [
Glass told the council that Gov. Andy Beshear has asked the department to provide a recommendation on whether schools should return on Jan. 4, the date Beshears’ executive order will expire, or continue virtual learning until a later date.
The decision will be made by Beshear, not by KDE or the Kentucky Board of Education, but the feedback received will factor into the department’s recommendation, Glass said.
“Every one of our choices has a significant downside,” he said. “The choice is, what set of consequences are you willing to accept with the choice that you make?”
PAC members agreed that the mental health of Kentucky’s students needs to be considered during the decision-making process.
Lauren Mitchell, a council member representing the KASC, suggested that it be left up to individual districts to decide when to bring their students back. She said students need to be around their peers in a safe learning environment, adding that over Thanksgiving break in her home district of Woodford County, a 15-year-old committed suicide.
“This was a child who was seemingly doing well,” she said. “This isn’t one incident either, this is just the most recent.”
Rhonda Logsdon, representing the Kentucky Special Parent Involvement Network, echoed the concerns raised by Mitchell and said she feels the repeated switch off from in-person to virtual learning is not only harmful to the mental health of students, but to their academic needs as well.
“We’re really not allowing children to adapt and get what they need,” she said.
A few of the parent members discussed their issues with virtual learning, saying their children performed much better when in the classroom. As a parent of a daughter who has struggled to adapt to non-traditional instruction, Carie Kizziar said she wants students back in the school building and feels districts should determine when in-person instruction resumes, though she is concerned with the risk that puts on teachers.
“I do think the districts should have more power to make that decision,” she said. “But I think they need to be guided in a way that is helpful and uses experts to make sure the plans are solid and going to keep as many people safe as possible.”
Kizziar recommended that KDE partner with the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health to ensure schools can provide mental health services to their students.
Mandy Sapp, a parent representative from Bourbon County, said she feels it would be best for schools to remain in a virtual setting because there is not enough data available on the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Sapp said if districts are left to decide for themselves, parents need to be assured they will make decisions based on the recommendations of local and state health experts.
“It’s very concerning to look at reopening schools right now, especially with the incline of (positive) cases that we have,” Sapp said, adding that districts could look into providing additional mental health services for students who may be struggling with virtual learning.
Regardless of the governor’s decision, schools will need to address their students’ mental health needs as they begin their transition back to in-person instruction, said Laura Beard, a family engagement coordinator with the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.
“We need to have a plan for when students return, whether that be in the spring of 2021 or the fall,” she said.
The differing opinions of the PAC members highlight the difficult decision that Beshear has to make, Glass said.
