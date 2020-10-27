Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Elizabeth Johnston, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Kynesha Hagan, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Demarco Washington, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with improper turning, careless driving, no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Embry, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking.
William Lanigan, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Bradley Frazier, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree criminal trespass.
Branden Samples, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with no registration plates, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, careless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Natalie Gibson, 50, of Nebo, was charged Saturday with no regulation plates, failure to maintain required insurance, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Larkins, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jason Gossett, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal trespass.
Amber Upton, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
Micah Rorer, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Audrey Cooper, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Bryan Williams, 29, of Manitou, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drug and failure to appear.
Tyler Craig, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Carlos Austin, 48, of Elizabeth, Indiana, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
John Wood, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Jacob Larkins, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Amanda Davenport, 37, of Louisville, was charged Sunday with careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
James Adams, 34, of Earlington, was charged Monday with tampering with a witness.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Shawn Powell, 39, of Hopkinsville, was served indictment warrants for Christian County on Thursday for first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12-years-old, first-degree sexual abuse, promoting a minor in sex performance and distribution obscene matter to minors.
Timothy Adamson, 43, of Nortonville, was charged Thursday with possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Brenda Daugherty, 59, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance.
Barrett Brewer, 44, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.