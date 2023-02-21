Many people don’t know where fresh produce comes from or what season-specific produce is grown in, even though much of it is grown here locally in Hopkins County. A new program looks to connect local farmers with local consumers.
To help get farm fresh produce to local community members’ tables, Bunny Wickham, owner of Pond River Farmstand & Baking Co., is participating in community Supported Agriculture and weekly produce boxes.
Wickham said people get a share of the farm. People will pay in advance, and every week from May 19 through October can pick up a box of freshly picked produce.
“It covers the springs portion, the summer portion, and the fall portion of the harvest,” she said. “It will be harvested and boxed for them based on their preferences.”
She said if someone doesn’t like eggplant but loves squash, she can not add eggplant and add more squash. The boxes are packed on Fridays and can be picked up after 5 p.m. on Friday, or Wickham can take the box to the Hopkins County Farmers Market with her for the box to be picked up there.
Being a part of this program can also help them learn a little more about where their food comes from.
“They can also come to walk the fields and see how their food is grown and see how it goes from seeds to cultivation to harvest,” said Wickham.
The produce is based on the seasons, so in May, people will see more spring vegetables like radishes. In the summer, there will be more tomatoes and summer squash.
“It is very seasonal,” said Wickham.
The cost for the entire 21 weeks is $500 and is due by May 15, before the boxes start. At that rate, the box price per week averages about $23.81, while the value of the produce is around $25-30 a week.
She also has a budget-friendly plan that is three payments of $170 due by March 15, April 15, and May 15.
“I wanted to do some budget-friendly options, and $500 is a little heavy chunk,” said Wickham. “That does come out to $510, so you will save a little bit with the $500. The budget-friendly may be helpful to some.”
She said the price is comparable to the prices in the stores, but the produce is picked fresh.
“I pick it pretty much the day it is going out,” said Wickham. “You really can’t get any fresher than that.”
Wickham has been participating in the CSA Weekly Veggie Box for a while and always offers it to a specific number of people. She said there are still spots open to join and get fresh vegetables weekly.
To sign up, visit https://pondriverfarm.com/csa and follow the instructions at the bottom. For more information on her farm or the program, reach out to Wickham via phone at 270-875-5806 or email bunny.wickham@hotmail.com. She also keeps the Facebook page, Pond River Farmstand & Baking Co., updated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.