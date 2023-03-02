There will be a volunteer recruitment open house, March 5, 2023, for all those interested in donating their time to in Madisonville.
For all those interested feel free to stop by at your convenience, between 2 and 4 p.m. There will be plenty of information provided along with current team members who will be available to speak with and answer and questions.
Mahr Park Lead Volunteer, Chip Tate, shares how extraordinary Mahr Park is and refers to it as the “Hidden Hills Farm.” There are hiking and biking trails, bird watching events, winter treks, fishing and kayaking on the lake, and so much more.
“The Mahrs had a vision for the land they loved,” Tate said. “Volunteers play an important role in continuing their vision. We hope you will stop by Sunday and consider becoming a volunteer.”
All volunteers must be 18 years or older. Mahr Park Arboretum is located at 55 Mahr Park Road in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.