Back in Time

Pure determination can be seen on the faces of these young men as they sprint toward the finish line in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. A note on the bottom of the photo said "field day" but no other information was provided. If you recognize these former students or remember the event, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.