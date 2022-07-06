A heat advisory remains in effect through at least tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, with temperatures both today and tomorrow rising as high as 100. While experts recommend remaining indoors, that is not always possible.
For those who have to be on the road, there are some ways to stay cool without air conditioning in vehicles.
Although most new cars come with a sufficient climate control system, many drivers still have to put up with sweltering conditions while out on the road.
Those who AC but are looking to cut back on their motoring expenses should also consider alternatives because using air conditioners can increase fuel consumption by as much as 20%.
The first tip is staying hydrated. Bring a cold beverage on the journey to avoid dehydration and store it under the seat to maintain its cool temperature.
Next, try hanging a wet rag over the vent. The air blown out will be much cooler, but make sure to have a few wet rags ready to replace it, as it will dry out quickly. Don’t forget to take them out of the car to wash them afterward to prevent mildew.
Frozen water bottles can also be used as ice packs. Wrap a frozen water bottle in a towel and rest it against the seat behind your neck.
Parking in the shade also helps keep cars cooler. Under trees is the obvious choice, but large fences or large trucks casting shadows work just as well.
Investing in a small portable fan can make all the difference on the hottest summer days. The fans are small but mighty when it comes to cooling you and your cars down.
Cold packs are also a good option, though they don’t provide long-term solutions. They can be a quick relief from the heat.
A dashboard cover on the car’s windshield will help keep the sunlight away from the car’s interior. The heat won’t feel as overwhelming.
The last tip is to try keeping the windows slightly cracked. It will help promote ventilation and keep the car cooler.
These are just a few ways to try to stay cooler during the summer heat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.